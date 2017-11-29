FedEx truck crashes off TN bridge onto highway; driver killed

A FedEx truck crashed off of an interstate and landed on a highway, killing the driver and critically injuring a passenger.

The FedEx driver was killed in the crash on Interstate 81 in Blountville, Tennessee, according to NBC affiliate WCYB.

The truck fell off the highway and landed on Highway 394.

A passenger was asleep in the sleeping compartment of the rig during the crash. That man is in critical condition.

SR 394 at I-81 in Sullivan County will remain closed for several hours due to a serious crash. Traffic has been detoured. pic.twitter.com/4F0OTRZDvy — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) November 29, 2017

FedEx officials issued the following statement to WCYB:

“Our thoughts are with the individuals involved in the accident in Blountville, Tennessee, this morning. Safety is our highest priority and we are cooperating fully with investigating authorities at this time.”

The truck was returning to Pennsylvania after making a stop in Nashville.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.