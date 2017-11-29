Your Thursday Afternoon Headlines

Good afternoon,
Weather
Showers are popping up along the Mississippi River back into eastern Arkansas. Clouds will linger ahead of a cold front this afternoon with hit or miss showers. It won't rain in all locations, but keep an umbrella handy either way. Scattered showers will be possible through Thursday morning. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 60s and lows will only drop to the lower 50s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 30% showers. Winds: SE 5-10. High: 68.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 30% showers. Winds: SW 5 mph. Low: 54.
REST OF THE WEEK: Although showers will still be possible early Thursday,clouds will gradually clear by evening. Behind the front, there will be sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures on Friday.
Meteorologist Spencer Denton has your full 7-day forecast here.
4 p.m. headline
Matt Lauer FIRED...the latest on the shocking dismissal of the award-winning "Today Show" host due to sexual misconduct allegations.
5 p.m. headline
An 18-year-old Memphis mother ABDUCTED on a trip to the grocery store...Arianna Poindexter is LIVE with updates on the search and the message from the woman's family.
6 p.m. headline
Reports of a fake police officer pulling over people in Shelby County...where it happened and the WARNING from the person who the suspect tried to stop.
A Memphis police officer is asking for help cracking the case of who murdered her husband while he was on the job.More >>
Several Memphians claim a local woman swindled them out of money by falsely advertising homes for lease.More >>
Memphis Police Department responded to a scene in North Memphis near the intersection of Brown Avenue and North Claybrook Street where at least two people were shot.More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for a woman believed to be kidnapped.More >>
Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings was called for a deposition in a lawsuit concerning the death of Darrius Stewart.More >>
Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.More >>
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.More >>
Both parents pleaded not guilty to felony charges of cruelty to or neglect of a child.More >>
A child trying to kill a bed bug is responsible for setting an apartment fire that displaced eight people and caused $300,000 in damage.More >>
A woman took to social media after she felt she was shamed for breastfeeding her baby at Disneyland in California. Her post has gone viral.More >>
