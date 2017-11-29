Your Thursday Afternoon Headlines

Good afternoon,

Weather

Showers are popping up along the Mississippi River back into eastern Arkansas. Clouds will linger ahead of a cold front this afternoon with hit or miss showers. It won't rain in all locations, but keep an umbrella handy either way. Scattered showers will be possible through Thursday morning. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 60s and lows will only drop to the lower 50s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 30% showers. Winds: SE 5-10. High: 68.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 30% showers. Winds: SW 5 mph. Low: 54.

REST OF THE WEEK: Although showers will still be possible early Thursday,clouds will gradually clear by evening. Behind the front, there will be sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures on Friday.

Meteorologist Spencer Denton has your full 7-day forecast here.

4 p.m. headline

Matt Lauer FIRED...the latest on the shocking dismissal of the award-winning "Today Show" host due to sexual misconduct allegations.

5 p.m. headline

An 18-year-old Memphis mother ABDUCTED on a trip to the grocery store...Arianna Poindexter is LIVE with updates on the search and the message from the woman's family.

6 p.m. headline

Reports of a fake police officer pulling over people in Shelby County...where it happened and the WARNING from the person who the suspect tried to stop.

