Officials searching for fugitive near Holly Springs

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
James Antonio Simms, Jr (Source: Marshall County Sheriff's Office) James Antonio Simms, Jr (Source: Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS

All Holly Springs schools were on lock down after a fugitive who was previously charged in a homicide cut off his ankle monitor and was spotted near a Holly Springs school, according to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco.

The suspect is 17-year-old James Antonio Sims, Jr. 

Marshall County is also involved in the search for Sims.

Holly Springs students were allowed to leave after the lock down.

WMC5 will provide more information as it becomes available.

