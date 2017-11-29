Officials searching for fugitive near Holly Springs

All Holly Springs schools were on lock down after a fugitive who was previously charged in a homicide cut off his ankle monitor and was spotted near a Holly Springs school, according to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco.

The suspect is 17-year-old James Antonio Sims, Jr.

Marshall County is also involved in the search for Sims.

Holly Springs students were allowed to leave after the lock down.

