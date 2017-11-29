U of M releases custom emojis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

U of M releases custom emojis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Pouncer emoji (Source: University of Memphis) Pouncer emoji (Source: University of Memphis)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

There’s a new way to show your Tiger spirit just in time for Saturday's championship game.

The University of Memphis has released a set of custom emojis.

A video was shared on Facebook today making the announcement.

The emojis include different Pouncer mascot faces, campus landmarks, and of course, sports teams.

Click here to access the emojis.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly