2 shot, 1 killed in North Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department responded to a scene in North Memphis near the intersection of Brown Avenue and North Claybrook Street where at least two people were shot.

Police said a woman was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

A man was transported to Regional Medical Center by a private vehicle also in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time.

