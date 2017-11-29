Several Memphians say they were duped in real estate scheme

Several Memphians claim a local woman swindled them out of money by falsely advertising homes for lease.

The WMC Action News 5 Investigators spoke with several victims, each of them with a similar story.

Casey McCoy said she saw an advertisement on Craigslist for a charming rental in Cooper Young.

"For a 3 bedroom, 2 bath for $600 is a really good deal," said McCoy.

McCoy said she and her fiance’ met with a woman named Ann Coleman who said she was the owner of the property. They said the woman made excuses on why she couldn't show them the property, but out of fear of losing out on an amazing deal, the couple put down a deposit.

McCoy said they were shocked when they got a peek of what the property looked like.

"Peeped through the window and saw that the carpet was torn up, it was just trashed," said McCoy.

They confronted the alleged landlord, but did not get their money. The encounter was caught on cell phone video.

Turns out, Ann Coleman is really 48-year-old Kimberley Clunan.

WMC5 uncovered a police report that shows Clunan is accused of taking a $200 cash deposit for the same midtown home from a different person without ever handing over the keys.

Southaven Police confirmed there is also a warrant out for Clunan's arrest related to a real estate scheme in Mississippi.

The WMC Action News 5 Investigators stopped at a listed address for Clunan, but a person living at the home told us she did not live there.

We also called several numbers associated with Clunan, including a telephone number for a relative. Our attempts to reach Clunan were unsuccessful.

But there were others willing to speak.

"Stole about $650 from us, and never heard from her again," said Andrew Bently.

Bently said his family gave $650 to Clunan to rent a Cordova home. They showed us a receipt for their deposit, but they said they never got the keys.

Another person handed over $800, and said she was given a receipt and a lease agreement for a Memphis home but the keys didn't work, and she hasn't seen Clunan since.

"She hands us the keys. We said have a nice day. We go to the house. Wrong keys," said the woman.

"People work hard for their money and then you come and take it, it's not right," said Bently.

Each person we spoke with said they are coming forward in an attempt to warn others.

