Memphis police officer searching for husband's killer

A Memphis police officer is asking for help cracking the case of who murdered her husband while he was on the job.

"I just want to know who did this to my husband so me and my family can get some kind of closure. Can't sleep at night, my world has been flipped upside down," Rosetta Hughley said.

Hughley's world was flipped upside down almost two months ago when her husband DeMario was shot and killed where he worked at a group home in Frayser that cares for people with mental disabilities.

"Normally my husband is at the top of the stairs letting me know he is at home every night," Hughley said.

Hughley knew something was wrong when he wasn't there. She found out later her husband had stepped outside to smoke a cigarette at the care home when someone shot him. He later died at the hospital.

MPD is investigating, but they don't have many clues.

Hughley said her husband was working on a master's degree in child psychology and planned to work with children with mental health issues.

The couple married just over a year ago and had just celebrated their year anniversary. She just recently found out she is pregnant. She also has a 9 year old son.

"My unborn child will never know how great of a father my husband could be. How great a man he was to us my baby will never experience that," Hughley said.

Hughley wants answers and hopes a $5,000 reward will lead to the arrest of whoever killed DeMario Hughley.

"Please turn yourself in," she said.

