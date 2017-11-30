Spurs extend Grizzlies' skid to 9

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - LaMarcus Aldridge set his San Antonio high with 41 points and the Spurs spoiled J.B. Bickerstaff's debut as Memphis coach, beating the Grizzlies 104-95 on Wednesday night to hand them their ninth straight loss.

Aldridge established a season best for the second consecutive game, topping his 33-point outing Monday against Dallas.

Tony Parker had 10 points and five assists while playing 18 minutes in his second game back since undergoing surgery to repair a torn left quadriceps tendon.

San Antonio, which became the first NBA team with 10 home wins this season, has won three straight overall.

The Grizzlies continued to play short-handed in their first game since coach David Fizdale was fired. Memphis was without Mike Conley, Chandler Parsons, Mario Chalmers and Brandan Wright.

The Grizzlies still have JaMychal Green and Marc Gasol, but neither could stop Aldridge.

The 6-foot-11 forward scored 17 of San Antonio's first 19 points, going 6 for 7 from the field and 3 of 3 on 3-pointers. He finished 17 for 24 from the floor while falling three points shy of the career high he set with Portland.

Tyreke Evans led Memphis with 22 points and Gasol had 10.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Conley will miss another two to three weeks as he continues treatment on a sore left heel and Achilles tendon. The 11-year veteran has been out since Nov. 13. ... Parsons missed his third game of the season as part of a planned absence for treatment on his right knee. . Chalmers sat out with an injured right ankle.

Spurs: Parker went to the locker room with 6:04 left in the third and returned with 1:44 remaining in the quarter with his left knee wrapped in ice. He went inside with a trainer and was not followed by team doctors, who remained in their seat while Parker was in the back. . Aldridge has 32 3-pointers with the Spurs, two more than Tim Duncan had during his 19 seasons in San Antonio.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host the Spurs on Friday night to complete a home-and-home set.

Spurs: Visit the Grizzlies on Friday night trying to snap a two-game skid at FedExForum.

