Average 911 response time in Memphis down to 8 seconds

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Calls to 911 are being answered faster in Memphis.

Mayor Jim Strickland said more than 93 percent of October's calls were answered in 20 seconds or less.

The average time to answer was a little more than eight seconds.

Strickland said when he took office two years ago, the average time to answer was almost a minute.

