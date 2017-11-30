Man shot, killed in Parkway Village - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man shot, killed in Parkway Village

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is investigating a homicide in Parkway Village on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened on Teal Avenue just after 10 p.m.

Police said the victim was walking toward a home when he was shot.

After the shooting, three men in a small car drove off toward Knight Arnold Road.

There is no other information available at this time.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly