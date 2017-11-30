Dog park to be built in Tipton Co.

A new dog park is coming to Tipton County.

Construction is expected to start in 30 days inside Valentine Park in Munford.

The one-acre area will be enclosed on the far east side of the park.

Mayor Dwayne Cole said the cost is about $8,000.

The park will be open from dawn until dusk seven days per week.

