Southaven High choir serenades Peabody with Christmas carols

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Mid-South students are bringing the holiday cheer to the Peabody Hotel in Downtown Memphis.

Tuesday, the Southaven High School choir sang Christmas carols in the lobby.

SHS is one of more than a dozen local schools taking part.

The full schedule of performances is listed below: 

  • 11/27: Houston High School Concert Choir
  • 11/28: Southaven High School Concert Choir
  • 11/29: Central High School Strings
  • 11/30: Germantown High School Choir
  • 12/1: Snowden Middle School Choir
  • 12/4 Center Hills High School Choir
  • 12/5: White Station High School Choir
  • 12/6: Southwind High School Choir
  • 12/7: Whitehaven High School Concert Choir
  • 12/8: Central High School Concert Choir
  • 12/11 Horn Lake High School Choir
  • 12/12: Ridgeway High School Concert Choir
  • 12/13: Harding Academy Concert Choir
  • 12/14: Arlington High School Choir
  • 12/15: Lakeland Middle School Choir
  • 12/18: Colonial CAPA Middle School Choir
  • 12/19: Westminster 5th Grade Choir

