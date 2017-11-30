Destructive 2017 hurricane season comes to an end

Hurricane season typically runs from June 1 through November 30, but this year began a bit early as the first named storm Arlene formed in April.

This season was one for the record books, as the 2017 season was one of the top 10 most active Atlantic hurricane seasons on record, and one of the worst the United States have seen in years.

This season which broke many records brought us Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. Hundreds of people perished and many are still feeling some effects of the storms months after they took place and will feel the effects for years to come.

This hurricane season saw 17 named storms with 10 being hurricanes, 8 were major hurricanes and 2 of them became category 5 storms, the highest on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

Of the 17 named storms, 4 hurricanes made landfall on the U.S. mainland or Puerto Rico, those were Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate. Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria were all strong category 4 storms.

Since hurricane records were being kept, the 2017 hurricane season saw the first time that two Category 4 hurricanes made landfall in the continental U.S. in the same year, those storms were Irma and Harvey.

This year, the month of September saw 5 hurricanes, four of which were major hurricanes. That means that September 2017 will be the most active month on record for Atlantic Hurricanes.

With this hurricane season being the most active, it was also the most expensive season on record, with $202.6 billion in damages.

