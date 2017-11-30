Celebrate Christmas in Memphis at public libraries

Read. Cook. Listen. Discovery. The Memphis Public Libraries are beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Drop by any of the eighteen branch locations to experience Christmas in Memphis. The Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library wants to thrill your eyes with their photo display up now through Saturday, January 6, 2018.

Bring the entire family to the Raleigh Branch Library for Merry Movies on Saturday, December 2, 2017 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. or the Teen Christmas Cooking on Tuesday, December 6, 2017 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Frayser Branch Library will introduce children ages 6 -12 to a holiday story and an art craft activity during the Children's Reading and Arts Program on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Want to eat healthy during the holidays? Stop by the Whitehaven Branch Library on Saturday, December, 9, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. for tips and techniques to make the best nutrition choices.

