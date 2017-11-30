Massive child porn bust shocks neighbors

Memphis Police Department arrested a man with thousands of images of child pornography on his cell phone.

Officers said Terence Gatlin, 34, used his email account to store images of minors as young as 3 months old.

Officers said Gatlin admitted to uploading images and videos of the child pornography on his phone. They found 333 videos--federal standards count videos as 75 images apiece--translating to 24,975 images. Plus, an additional 1,221 images were found in Gatlin's possession.

Memphis Police Department said it was one of the largest child porn busts the department has ever handled.

Gatlin faces 262 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He's charged with felony offenses in the case.

His South Memphis neighbors said they are shocked to hear about the arrest. They said Gatlin lived just five houses down from a daycare.

"I been knowing this guy for years and years and never thought nothing like this about him at all. Like he even used to work at a daycare with me," neighbor Sharonda Killebrew said.

"I'm glad he's off the streets, and I hope he doesn't come back over here," neighbor Mary Suggs said.

Len Edwards of the Commission on Missing and Exploited Children said he hoped the arrest served as a warning to others.

"This should be a wake-up call to everyone," Edwards said. "I mean what we're dealing with is this (holds up cell phone); this is where it's happening."

WMC Action News 5 investigators looked into Gatlin's criminal history. He has no prior charges of child pornography. However, he does have convictions on charges of domestic assault and aggravated assault.

