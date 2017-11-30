17-year-old wanted in homicide case captured in Marshall County

U.S. Marshals captured a man wanted in Holly Springs.

James Antonio Sims, Jr., 17, was previously charged in connection to a homicide case. After being charged in that case, Sims cut off his ankle monitor which initiated a city-wide police search.

Police said Sims was spotted behind Holly Springs High School on Wednesday afternoon, but was not apprehended until Thursday morning when he turned himself in to police.

