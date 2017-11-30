Nursing teacher admits stealing $10K raised through student fees, fundraisers

A former nursing teacher has been indicted for stealing funds from her department.

Nadia Wilson resigned her position as a nursing assistant professor at Southwest Tennessee Community College in February 2016.

Tennessee Comptroller's Office said Wilson stole at least $10,480.82. She admitted to school officials that she stole the money and used it for personal expenses.

“The former assistant professor had complete control over the association’s money,” said Comptroller Justin P. Wilson. “This weakness comes up time and again and invites trouble. Financial responsibilities must be separated between multiple people to allow for good checks and balances.”

The money Wilson is accused of stealing came from student fees and fundraisers.

Wilson has repaid $5,300 of the money. Still, she was indicted in October 2017 and arrested Nov. 30.

Southwest Tennessee Community College released the following statement about the investigation and arrest:

"Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury released a report earlier today concerning an investigation Southwest Tennessee Community College launched in February 2016 when members of Southwest’s Student Nursing Government Association (SNGA) notified College officials of possible misappropriation of funds by a College employee who served as their club advisor. Southwest officials took swift, corrective action. The College halted SNGA’s financial activities, launched an internal investigation, notified Tennessee Board of Regents officials and cooperated fully with their investigation and imposed strict internal controls to discourage future infractions. The employee in question admitted wrongdoing and resigned from the College before Southwest could take disciplinary action. Southwest President Dr. Tracy D. Hall says Southwest departments, clubs and organizations are held to the highest ethical standard. “We have zero tolerance for dishonesty of any kind and hold our responsibility as stewards of taxpayer dollars and student funds in the highest regard,” she said. “I am confident the internal controls we implemented over a year ago continue to foster accountability and integrity and we are committed to absolutely following them and punishing any and all infractions.” The stricter internal controls and protocols prohibit student clubs and organizations from operating external banking accounts and requires associated funds to be handled by Southwest Tennessee Community College finance officials, rather than club advisors and student organization officials. Club advisors also attend mandatory training sessions on financial protocols. Since February 2016 when Southwest self-reported the infraction and fully implemented these protocols in August 2016, no other infractions have emerged and more robust checks and balances have been realized."

Nursing students at Southwest Community College said they're shocked by these allegations, but they're happy the former professor is behind bars.

"Yeah, actually I am shocked,” said one student.

Students with the Southwest College of Allied Health are also upset

"People that we go to school with have to pay for this and they're working hard to make something of themselves and someone's taking advantage of it,” said the student. “I'm glad she got caught."

WMC Action News 5 was also told Wilson could have possibly stolen even more than what’s been documented because there are missing receipt books and accounting records from the Student Nursing Government.

