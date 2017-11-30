12-year-old missing after leaving school early

A 12-year-old hasn't been seen since leaving school without permission.

Officers said Dontavious Ford, 12, left Georgian Hills Junior High School around 8 a.m. Thursday.

Ford has not been seen since. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black pants, and neon green tennis shoes.

If you know where this boy may be, call police at 901-545-2677.

