Serial gas station robber sought in Millington

Millington Police Department needs your help identifying a man suspected in multiple gas station robberies.

Officers said the man is suspected of committing an armed robbery Nov. 15 at Lucy General Store on Highway 51. A week later he robbed the Exxon on Church Street, and then a few days later he robbed the Citgo on Highway 51.

The suspect had a gun with him during all three robberies.

If you can identify him, call Millington Police Department at (901) 873-5621 or Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

