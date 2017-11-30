Memphis airport adds flights to NYC

Memphis International Airport is expanding access to the northeastern U.S. just in time for the holidays!

United is adding a 128-seat aircraft to its Memphis-New York flights starting Friday, Dec. 1.

The flight is timed to provide customers with convenient connections throughout the Northeast.

It will depart Memphis at 5:11 p.m. every day except Saturday.

