Memphis airport adds flights to NYC - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis airport adds flights to NYC

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis International Airport is expanding access to the northeastern U.S. just in time for the holidays!

United is adding a 128-seat aircraft to its Memphis-New York flights starting Friday, Dec. 1.

The flight is timed to provide customers with convenient connections throughout the Northeast.

It will depart Memphis at 5:11 p.m. every day except Saturday.

To book a flight, visit the airport’s website here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly