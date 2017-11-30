Arlington elementary teacher passes away unexpectedly

An Arlington elementary teacher passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday night.

Family and friends announced that Melanie Jerden, a special education assistant at Barret's Chapel Elementary School, died at her home after a short illness. She was 45 years old.

Jerden leaves behind a husband and three children.

Her family said she did not have insurance, so they launched a GoFundMe to help with expenses. Click here to donate.

