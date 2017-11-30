Germantown PD searching for 3 connected to auto burglary

Germantown Police Department is searching for three suspects thought to be connected to an auto burglary.

The burglary happened at the Bridges at Germantown Apartments located off Wolf River Boulevard near the intersection of Germantown Road.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Germantown Police Department at 901-757-7320, 901-757-2274, or email tips@germantown-tn.gov.

