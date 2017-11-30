13th Annual Stumbling Santa Pub Crawl toy drive happening Dec. 2

The 13th Annual Stumbling Santa Pub Crawl returns to Downtown Memphis on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The event invites participants to dress up as Santa, collect toys for children in need, and tour some of the best bars Downtown Memphis has to offer.

Participants will dress up as either Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, or other North Pole characters and meet at the Flying Saucer at 7 p.m. with either a new, unwrapped toy or a cash donation.

Toy donations should promote early learning for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old, according to the official release.

Participants will follow a secret pub crawl route to different locations every hour on the hour until 11 p.m., and participants who visit all of the pubs will have the chance to win a grand prize courtesy of Flying Saucer.

“The Stumbling Santa Pub Crawl brings Christmas cheer to thousands of disadvantaged preschoolers by giving them a meaningful gift for the holidays,” said Rob Hughes, vice president of development at Porter-Leath. “We enjoy the excitement that Stumbling Santa brings to our cause.”

About Porter-Leath:

For over 160 years, Porter-Leath has been the primary resource for Memphis' at-risk children and families. By focusing on the essential building blocks of healthy development, Porter-Leath not only gives them access to the tools they need, but also a sense of hope. Porter-Leath helps build stronger children, stronger families and a stronger Memphis.

