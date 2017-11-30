CORRECTION: Woman caught shoplifting Hernando Goodwill - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CORRECTION: Woman caught shoplifting Hernando Goodwill

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Michele Bagwell (Source: DeSoto County Jail) Michele Bagwell (Source: DeSoto County Jail)
HERNANDO, MS (WMC) -

We identified Michele Bagwell as someone accused of stealing clothing from the Goodwill store on McIngvale Road in Hernando, Mississippi.

We have since learned from police that she has not been charged with shoplifting. 

We sincerely regret the error. 

