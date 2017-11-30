Harbor Town homicide suspect previously arrested in Germantown auto thefts

The man accused of murdering a woman in Harbor Town had previously been arrested by Germantown Police Department.

In fact, Kurtrell Williams was charged with stealing keys and cars from people working out at the Germantown Athletic Club just three months before Memphis Police Department said he killed Susan Grissom at her Harbor Town home Nov. 7.

Germantown PD said Williams stole two cars on two separate days from the Germantown Athletic Club parking lot.

"It's a bad situation," Jimmy John, who works out at the Germantown Athletic Club, said.

According to the Germantown PD, on August 23 and 27, Williams used the same side door left propped open to get inside the club. He then went through men's bags in the locker room, taking keys he found for a Ford F-150 and a Nissan Rogue and drove off in the vehicles. Germantown PD used GPS in one car to track Williams down.

"I'm shocked. I had no idea. But I think people need to be vigilant and not just leave their keys around," Germantown Athletic Club goer Ann Evers said.

"I don't know how he didn't get caught stealing from people's bags and getting their keys. I'm surprised no one caught him stealing their keys out of their bag," Bailey said.

According to court records, Williams posted $15,000 bond in September, two months before Grissom's murder.

Police said Williams dumped the cars he stole from a parking lot on Crump Boulevard--feet away from where he was caught on surveillance camera trying to use Grissom’s stolen cars at a gas station.

