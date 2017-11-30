MPD chases suspects' vehicle in Parkway Village

Memphis police officers pursued a vehicle with multiple suspects inside until it crashed into another vehicle in Parkway Village near the intersection of South Goodlett Street and Chuck Avenue.

After the crash, the suspects ran away from the vehicle.

Police are now on the scene of the Corner Park Apartments near the intersection of Lamar Avenue and Winchester Road.

We are investigating this story and will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.