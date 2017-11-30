Fake MPD officer arrested in West Virginia

A man wearing a law enforcement vest and a jacket with a Memphis Police Department badge was arrested in West Virginia.

Investigators said Terry Vickers checked into Logan Regional Medical Center seeking medical attention for an injury he said he sustained while trying to catch a wanted fugitive in the area.

Vickers checked into the hospital under an alias. He received a prescription and later ran out of the hospital with an IV still attached to his body.

Logan County deputies tracked Vickers down and pulled him over. They said he jumped out of the car waving his hands aggressively.

Deputies said they were able to calm Vickers down and arrest him for DUI, impersonating an officer, and obtaining a prescription drug by fraud.

Investigators learned Vickers was also wanted in Tennessee for multiple instances of very similar crimes.

Vickers is being held in West Virginia, but he may later be extradited to Tennessee to answer for those charges as well.

