Band director accused of stealing $133K found dead in his home

The middle school band director who stole at least $133,064 from the school's booster club was found dead in his home, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

SCSO spokesman Earle Farrell said Jason Seek's wife found him dead in their garage.

Seek's cause of death appears to be suicide.

Earlier in the week, Tennessee Comptroller's Officer released information that Seek stole $133,000 from the Collierville Middle School band's booster club. Seek was the director of the band.

