Man follows women, exposes himself in Midtown

Women in Midtown are taking a second look over their shoulder after reports of a man exposing himself.

The incidents took place just three days apart and only a couple of blocks away from each other.

Both of the victims gave similar accounts. They said the man never got out of the car but was able to clearly expose his private parts before they ran away.

Will Ferguson wrote one of the many warnings on Nextdoor after he says his fiancée became a victim to the exhibitionist.

Ferguson said Monday morning, his fiancée went for a jog in their Central Gardens neighborhood.

"She was all excited about exercising in the neighborhood,” Ferguson said.

Before long, she said a man started following her in a white sedan.

"He pulled up on her at Bellevue and made some lewd comments,” Ferguson said.

When she made it to Glenwood Place, “he said, ‘hey, you want some of this?’” Ferguson said. “Pulled down his pants. She was horrified, and ran inside and was scared.”

Just three days later a neighbor only blocks away near the Annesdale neighborhood told WMC Action News 5 the same thing happened to her.

She said this time, the man asked for directions before showing his private parts.

"It sounds like this is his thing and he is going to keep doing it,” Ferguson said.

Right now, neighbors are on the lookout and Ferguson hopes police will catch the bold flasher.

"It does give me hope that they might catch the guy if he is still brazen enough to be out here doing this,” Ferguson said.

Police are still investigating. If you have any information, call the Memphis Police Department.

