Porch pirates steal packages in Germantown

It's the time of year where everyone is doing holiday shopping, and porch pirates are on the prowl.

Homeowners are installing cameras on their houses in hopes of catching the porch pirates.

Germantown Police Department has their hands full with porch pirates trolling neighborhoods like this one on the lookout for packages like these just waiting to be taken by people staring in their own personal video.

"When you just trying to buy for your own family and people get greedy it's sad," Brooke Kellenberger, owner of Beautiful Soul, said.

Her employees found packages stolen from several Germantown porches.

The Beautiful Soul employee was passing through an alley next to the store on the way to the dumpster when she found several opened packages. One of them had a book in it--apparently, the crook didn't want it.

"It's actually made me rethink getting something at my front door because I get packages every day coming," Kellenberger said.

As an alternative, you can have your packages delivered to your workplace or pick them up at the store instead of having them delivered to your front porch.

