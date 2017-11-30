Burglars break into St. Jude Marathon runner's car

A family from Texas is vowing to run in this weekend's St. Jude Marathon even after someone broke into their car.

Rachel Olson and her family were eating at Gus's downtown Thursday night but came back to find their car window shattered and all of their suitcases gone.

Their team is called Austin Strong in honor of their 4-year-old niece who died from cancer.

"There was a camera and it had pictures of Austin and her mom and dad on it and we just made her Make a Wish strip in February and those pictures were on there and it's just something that can't be replaced and we want that back," Olson said.

Police took a report on the break-in.

Olson said St. Jude has already offered gift certificates to replace some of the clothes they need for the race.

