Memphis football departs for AAC title game

The Memphis Tigers football team left the Bluff City with its eyes set on an AAC title.

The Tigers flew to Florida on Friday to get ready to take on UCF in Orlando. The winner of the game wins the American Athletic Conference and will likely get selected for a major bowl game.

WMC Action News 5 will have coverage of the team's trip to Florida, their preparations for the game, and (hopefully) their celebration after the game.

If you want to experience the Memphis Tigers play for an AAC title like a true Tigers fan, Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium is opening up just for you.

Mayor Jim Strickland and the U of M Alumni Association will host a watch party at the stadium Saturday.

You can watch the game on the big screen--complete with food trucks, kids games, and the home game atmosphere.

"The growth of Tiger football, having the impacts on the city and our community that the team is creating--a program that is winning at historic highs," Liberty Bowl General Manager Thomas Carrier said.

Gates for the Liberty Bowl watch party open at 10 a.m. Saturday

Parking and the party are free and open to the public, and just like all stadium events, the clear bag policy will be in place.

