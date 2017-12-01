Porch pirates on the prowl in Germantown, Ole Miss will soon learn its fate, Tennessee Coaching Search narrows, Collierville Middle School Band Director found dead

Happy Friday morning!!

Here are some of the stories we're following this morning:

Germantown police want you to take a close look at some videos. Porch pirates are on the prowl snatching up those holiday deliveries you see sitting everywhere. We'll show you the video this morning on WMC Action News 5.

Ole Miss' football program will soon learn its fate from the NCAA in just a few hours. The football program is accused of 15 Level 1 violations including lack of institutional control. We also have an update on the Tennessee football coach search with Mike Leach as the leading candidate.

The former Collierville Middle School Band Director charged with theft has apparently taken his own life. This is what we are hearing from Shelby County investigators. The latest on the case this morning.

The Memphis Tigers will play for an American athletic conference championship title. In just a few short hours the tigers will take off for Orlando to take on Central Florida. We'll preview this morning.

A computer glitch allowed American Airlines pilots to take vacation days during the holidays even when there was no other pilot available to operate the flight. The pilots' union said more than 15,000 flights needed captains. We'll update you this morning.

Tens of thousands of people are in town for the annual St. Jude Marathon tomorrow. Traffic will be re-routed across parts of Downtown and Midtown. We'll talk about areas to avoid and the excitement.

Weather:

It's in the 40s right now across the Mid-South...We should get into the 60s later today. Details on the day and the weekend on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away.

Here are the two top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :

Porch pirates steal packages in Germantown

Man follows women, exposes himself in Midtown

Join us as we get going this morning and get you ready for the weekend! We are live from 4:30-7am with all of your news weather and traffic on WMC Action News 5.

Andrew Douglas

Anchor