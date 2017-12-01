Porch pirates on the prowl in Germantown, Ole Miss will soon learn its fate, Tennessee Coaching Search narrows, Collierville Middle School Band Director found dead

Happy Friday morning!!
Here are some of the stories we're following this morning:
Germantown police want you to take a close look at some videos. Porch pirates are on the prowl snatching up those holiday deliveries you see sitting everywhere. We'll show you the video this morning on WMC Action News 5.
Ole Miss' football program will soon learn its fate from the NCAA in just a few hours. The football program is accused of 15 Level 1 violations including lack of institutional control. We also have an update on the Tennessee football coach search with Mike Leach as the leading candidate.
The former Collierville Middle School Band Director charged with theft has apparently taken his own life. This is what we are hearing from Shelby County investigators. The latest on the case this morning.
The Memphis Tigers will play for an American athletic conference championship title. In just a few short hours the tigers will take off for Orlando to take on Central Florida. We'll preview this morning.
A computer glitch allowed American Airlines pilots to take vacation days during the holidays even when there was no other pilot available to operate the flight. The pilots' union said more than 15,000 flights needed captains. We'll update you this morning.
Tens of thousands of people are in town for the annual St. Jude Marathon tomorrow. Traffic will be re-routed across parts of Downtown and Midtown. We'll talk about areas to avoid and the excitement.
Weather:
It's in the 40s right now across the Mid-South...We should get into the 60s later today. Details on the day and the weekend on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away.
Here are the two top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :
Porch pirates steal packages in Germantown
Man follows women, exposes himself in Midtown
Join us as we get going this morning and get you ready for the weekend! We are live from 4:30-7am with all of your news weather and traffic on WMC Action News 5.
Andrew Douglas
Anchor
Ole Miss received the NCAA ruling Friday morning on violations committed by the school’s athletic department.More >>
Ole Miss received the NCAA ruling Friday morning on violations committed by the school’s athletic department.More >>
Shelby County Health Department is moving forward on a $19 million plan for a new facility in the medical district.More >>
Shelby County Health Department is moving forward on a $19 million plan for a new facility in the medical district.More >>
The Memphis Zoo announced the birth of a baby nyala Friday.More >>
The Memphis Zoo announced the birth of a baby nyala Friday.More >>
The Memphis Tigers football team left the Bluff City with its eyes set on an AAC title.More >>
The Memphis Tigers football team left the Bluff City with its eyes set on an AAC title.More >>
This weekend the City of Memphis will be buzzing with runners, a parade, an opera, football and a grand opening.More >>
This weekend the City of Memphis will be buzzing with runners, a parade, an opera, football and a grand opening.More >>
The girl hanged herself after a video of her fight with a classmate, who was bullying her, was uploaded to social media, her parents say.More >>
The girl hanged herself after a video of her fight with a classmate, who was bullying her, was uploaded to social media, her parents say.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
Flynn resigned as President Donald Trump's national security adviser in February after serving for less than a month.More >>
Flynn resigned as President Donald Trump's national security adviser in February after serving for less than a month.More >>
A couple from Park Hills, Missouri is behind bars for allegedly abusing their son who was less than two weeks old at the time.More >>
A couple from Park Hills, Missouri is behind bars for allegedly abusing their son who was less than two weeks old at the time.More >>
The sex offender was headbutted multiple times before deputies restrained the other prisoner.More >>
The sex offender was headbutted multiple times before deputies restrained the other prisoner.More >>
The lawsuit states that the man suffered emotional distress, shame, mental anguish, humiliation, and disgrace because of the affair.More >>
The lawsuit states that the man suffered emotional distress, shame, mental anguish, humiliation, and disgrace because of the affair.More >>
Ole Miss received the NCAA ruling Friday morning on violations committed by the school’s athletic department.More >>
Ole Miss received the NCAA ruling Friday morning on violations committed by the school’s athletic department.More >>
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.More >>
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.More >>
A woman watched as a pit bull dog aggressively ripped her vehicle apart and all she could do is stand there and watch it happen.More >>
A woman watched as a pit bull dog aggressively ripped her vehicle apart and all she could do is stand there and watch it happen.More >>
Two women filed reports with University of South Carolina Police, claiming they were sexually assaulted inside the stadium during last weekend's South Carolina-Clemson football game.More >>
Two women filed reports with University of South Carolina Police, claiming they were sexually assaulted inside the stadium during last weekend's South Carolina-Clemson football game.More >>