Suspect wanted in Bartlett home burglary - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Suspect wanted in Bartlett home burglary

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Bartlett Police) (Source: Bartlett Police)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Bartlett Police Department wants to find the man who broke into someone's home with a gun.

Investigators said the burglary happened near Coach House Cove.

It is believed that two suspects entered the home, but the security camera only got a good look at one of them.

If you have any information, call Bartlett Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly