Kerr Ave. murder suspect behind bars

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

A woman wanted for murder is now behind bars. 

Victericka Gilchrease, 23, has been on the run since early November. 

Investigators believe she is responsible for a shooting that left 45-year-old Dana Perkins dead on Kerr Avenue earlier this month.

Gilchrease has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

She is expected to face a judge next week. 

