UT appoints Phillip Fulmer as athletic director

Former Tennessee Coach Phillip Fulmer takes over as interim athletic director at the school (Source: Wade Payne/AP)

University of Tennessee appointed Phillip Fulmer, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and a former national championship winning coach, as its new athletic director.

“Phillip Fulmer has been a great representative of the university. He has been a student-athlete, a head coach, and a father of UT student-athletes,” UT Chancellor Beverly Davenport said. “He understands our history, our rich traditions, and the importance of supporting our student-athletes. I am confident that Phillip understands our commitment to excellence in all of our athletic programs and I appreciate his willingness to serve during this critical time.”

Tennessee announced it fired former Athletic Director John Currie earlier Friday.

Currie was in charge of replacing football coach Butch Jones, who was fired after nearly five seasons at Tennessee.

His first choice to replace Jones was Greg Schiano. Fans revolted online after it was revealed that Schiano served on the same staff at Penn State as Jerry Sandusky and ultimately Tennessee rescinded the offer to Schiano.

“Tennessee has a very engaged and passionate fan base. I appreciate and respect all of our supporters, alumni, fans, and student-athletes, and I deeply regret what we have gone through this past week,” Davenport said. “I am committed to a process that will result in the best person to support our student-athletes and lead the football program.”

The coaching vacancy at UT remains unfilled at this time.

