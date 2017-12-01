UT fires athletic director, ESPN reports - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

UT fires athletic director, ESPN reports

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
John Currie (Source: Wikimedia Commons) John Currie (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
KNOXVILLE, TN (WMC) -

University of Tennessee has fired Athletic Director John Currie, according to ESPN. 

Currie was in charge of replacing football coach Butch Jones.

His first choice to replace Jones was Greg Schiano. Fans revolted online and ultimately Tennessee rescended the offer to Schiano.

The coaching vacancy at UT remains unfilled at this time.

