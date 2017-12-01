Downtown, Midtown Memphis abuzz with events this weekend

This weekend the city of Memphis will be buzzing with runners, a parade, an opera, football, and a grand opening. If you are looking for something to occupy your Saturday, Dec. 2nd, this is the weekend that offers something for everyone.



In Downtown Memphis on Saturday at 8 a.m., the Memphis St. Jude Marathon will host more than 25,000 runners, and wrap up their biggest fundraiser of the year with the Kids Marathon at 1:30 p.m.

Starting at 2 p.m., Beale Street will host the Holiday Parade, and at the same time, only a few blocks away, Phantom of the Opera will take the stage at Orpheum Theatre.



In Midtown, Liberty Bowl Stadium will host Tiger Football fans at 11 a.m.



Lastly, the Children's Museum of Memphis, located at 2525 Central Avenue, will host families for the grand opening of the Grand Carousel. It starts at 10 a.m.



