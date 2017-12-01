Rare earthquake hits Delaware

Thursday a 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit near Delaware’s state capitol of Dover and according to reports was the strongest earthquake to strike the ‘The First State’ in at least 146 years.

Reports suggest an earthquake rocked Delaware back on October 9, 1871 near the same magnitude and caused extensive damage in the state’s largest city of Wilmington.

Official records show that a 3.8-magnitude quake in 1973 was the state’s largest recorded earthquake prior to the one that occurred Thursday. Before Friday, there have only been 58 other reported earthquakes to strike Delaware since 1871.

The earthquake in Delaware was shallow with a depth of only 5 miles beneath the surface. This meant that the effects of the quake were felt farther away from the epicenter than a deeper earthquake. There were reports of tremors as far as 350 miles from the point of the quake, all the way from Washington D.C. and New York City.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Delaware is considered a medium seismic risk state.

