Memphis Zoo welcomes baby nyala

The Memphis Zoo announced the birth of a baby nyala Friday.

Maggie is the first nyala calf to be born at the zoo since April 2016.

Nyala are members of the antelope family, and have been at the Memphis Zoo since 1999.

Mother and baby are doing well.

“We knew Maggie was special the moment she joined our small herd of nyala,” said Farshid Mehrdadfar, Curator. “It’s not hard to fall in love with an animal as adorable as Maggie.”

You can visit them in the Zambezi River Hippo Camp at the Memphis Zoo.

