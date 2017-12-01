Dog reunited with owner after being stolen by 3 girls - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Dog reunited with owner after being stolen by 3 girls

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Owner reunited with stolen dog (Source: MPD) Owner reunited with stolen dog (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Three girls stole a man's dog from his front yard, according to Memphis Police Department.

The girls stole Mr. P, a Yorkshire Terrier, from its home on South Mendenhall Road on Nov. 27.

The girls have all been issued juvenile summons, and their identities have not been released.

Officers were able to find the dog and return it to its owner.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly