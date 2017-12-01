Dog reunited with owner after being stolen by 3 girls

Three girls stole a man's dog from his front yard, according to Memphis Police Department.

The girls stole Mr. P, a Yorkshire Terrier, from its home on South Mendenhall Road on Nov. 27.

The girls have all been issued juvenile summons, and their identities have not been released.

Officers were able to find the dog and return it to its owner.

