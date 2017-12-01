First arctic blast of the season on the way

The first day of meteorological winter has arrived and the first cold blast of the season is not far behind.

The fall season has been fairly mild with above average temperatures for much of the nation. A big change in the broad scale weather pattern means a big change in temperatures, mainly for the eastern half of the nation.

The main reason is a big trough that will be digging down from Canada and the Arctic pull in some of that cold polar air by the middle and latter part of next week. All of the long-range models are consistent with this pattern change. It shows up well in the 500 mb chart from the GFS model below.

The strong cold front will drag cold air in across most of the country, but especially across the east. The European forecast model has temperatures in the teens on Friday morning, December 8th in the Ohio Valley and 20s for those of us in the Tennessee Valley and Mid-South.

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) has colder than average temperatures across this same region all the way through the middle of the month in their latest 8-14 day outlook.

So enjoy the mild weekend temperatures, get the last of those leaves up and be ready to crank up the fireplace next week!

