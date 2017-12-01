First arctic blast of the season on the way

The first day of meteorological winter has arrived and the first cold blast of the season is not far behind.
The fall season has been fairly mild with above average temperatures for much of the nation. A big change in the broad scale weather pattern means a big change in temperatures, mainly for the eastern half of the nation.
The main reason is a big trough that will be digging down from Canada and the Arctic pull in some of that cold polar air by the middle and latter part of next week. All of the long-range models are consistent with this pattern change. It shows up well in the 500 mb chart from the GFS model below.
The strong cold front will drag cold air in across most of the country, but especially across the east. The European forecast model has temperatures in the teens on Friday morning, December 8th in the Ohio Valley and 20s for those of us in the Tennessee Valley and Mid-South.
The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) has colder than average temperatures across this same region all the way through the middle of the month in their latest 8-14 day outlook.
So enjoy the mild weekend temperatures, get the last of those leaves up and be ready to crank up the fireplace next week!
Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
The annual Collierville Christmas Parade was held Friday, but one group says it was blocked from taking part.More >>
The annual Collierville Christmas Parade was held Friday, but one group says it was blocked from taking part.More >>
Thousands of runners are getting a good night's sleep ahead of the St. Jude Marathon that starts first thing in the morning.More >>
Thousands of runners are getting a good night's sleep ahead of the St. Jude Marathon that starts first thing in the morning.More >>
Multiple families were left homeless after fire tears through their apartment complex Friday night.More >>
Multiple families were left homeless after fire tears through their apartment complex Friday night.More >>
WMC Action News 5 has learned that Shelby County deputies have warrants for a woman accused of tricking people into paying thousands of dollars for bogus rental properties.More >>
WMC Action News 5 has learned that Shelby County deputies have warrants for a woman accused of tricking people into paying thousands of dollars for bogus rental properties.More >>
Although, the winter solstice doesn't take place until December 21, meteorological winter began December 1. Let's take a look at what the season may be like for the Mid-South.More >>
Although, the winter solstice doesn't take place until December 21, meteorological winter began December 1. Let's take a look at what the season may be like for the Mid-South.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
Court documents say a Kansas City man has been charged with killing his wife after the couple's 7-year-old daughter told a school counselor that she had found a body and "didn't want to be next."More >>
Court documents say a Kansas City man has been charged with killing his wife after the couple's 7-year-old daughter told a school counselor that she had found a body and "didn't want to be next."More >>
The craft's thrusters NASA had been using to adjust the spacecraft's antenna weren't functioning well anymore. The antenna has to be in the right spot in order for the craft to send the data it's collecting back to Earth.More >>
The craft's thrusters NASA had been using to adjust the spacecraft's antenna weren't functioning well anymore. The antenna has to be in the right spot in order for the craft to send the data it's collecting back to Earth.More >>