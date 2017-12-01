Student organizes basketball tournament with law enforcement

A Memphis student organized a basketball tournament to help bring inner city students and police officers together.

Jacobe Swagerty, 17, is a senior at White Station High School. In the middle of studying for exams, completing class projects, and preparing for life after high school, Swagerty found time to organize an event he hopes will reduce violence in the community.

"If we take a second, and we look at each other and realize what we mean to each other--how we're all people, how we all have to go home at the end of the day, how we all want to go home at the end of the day--it'll stop a lot of this arguing and fighting and shooting," Swagerty said.

Swagerty's Baller PD basketball tournament is scheduled for Saturday from 1-5 p.m. at St. Andrew AME Church Community Life Center.

"This is an event where people can see how they are instead of this group or that group," Swagerty said. "Everybody loves chances to connect more with people that we don't get a chance to interact with."

