Community mourns band director who killed himself after being arrested

Jason Seek (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office) Jason Seek (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
Friday is normally a fun day filled with anticipation, but for students at Collierville Middle School, this Friday was solemn.

Hours before students poured into the halls for their final day of class this week, the students' former band director killed himself.

Jason Seek resigned his position earlier in the year. He was then arrested for stealing money from the band's booster club. Then, on Thursday night, he took his own life.

Grief counselors were at the middle and high schools to talk with any student or faculty member who needed assistance.

Parents of students who learned from Seek said they were at a loss to explain what happened.

Kathy Zambelis is one of those parents. Her son, like thousands before him, spent countless hours learning music from Seek.

Many of those students will be in the Collierville Christmas Parade this year.

Zambelis said she hopes that parade can help the community move forward.

"We pray that people especially during the holiday season find goodness in everybody," Zambelis said.

