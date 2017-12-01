Runner finds inspiration in St. Jude Marathon

Running is a feeling Felecia Mclean craves.

"Running is an outlet, running is a breather. It's a way that I have time with myself," Mclean said. "So I've currently ran over 70 half marathons, and I've ran 10 full marathons."

She's ran in Tokyo, Berlin, and all 50 states. But Saturday will be her most meaningful run to date.

She's running in the St. Jude Marathon--a run that raises money to help fund St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"It's a way to give back and a way to support those that are less fortunate," Mclean said. "Just the running community coming together and showing the camaraderie together as one. And then showing the smiles on faces of little ones."

Mclean said the St. Jude Marathon is especially meaningful to her because a family friend lost her daughter to cancer a few years ago.

Mclean said she wants to do everything she can to support a cause that creates real positive change in the world.

As a 20-year Navy veteran and a mother, many women look up to Mclean and consider her a hero, but she says the real heroes are the children at St. Jude.

"They're the heroes. Absolutely, they're the heroes," Mclean said. "We're just little angels that stepped in the way to contribute and give back to those heroes."

[Editor's note: Felecia Mclean is the mother of WMC Action News 5's Arianna Poindexter.]

