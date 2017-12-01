Man critical after shooting in North Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man critical after shooting in North Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in North Memphis just after 6 p.m. 

The shooting happened on Speed Street off Vollintine Avenue.

Police said one man was shot and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly