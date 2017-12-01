More victims of Memphis real estate scheme come forward

WMC Action News 5 has learned that Shelby County deputies have warrants for a woman accused of tricking people into paying thousands of dollars for bogus rental properties.

One woman said Kimberly Clunan has been breaking into her family's property to show it as if it's a rental home.

Nichole Gower promised her sister she would keep an eye on her home while she was away.

But over the last year, Gower has run into a pest, that she can not get rid of--Clunan.

"We all work hard, and this woman is making thousands of dollars a day," Gower said.

The WMC Action News 5 Investigators were the first to connect Clunan to multiple alleged real estate schemes throughout the city.

Victims said they gave her rental deposits but never got the keys.

She even has a warrant out for her arrest in Southaven, and Friday, following our investigation, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for Clunan.

"Somebody listened and I have to tell them about the rest," Gower said.

She said her sister's property has been broken into numerous times and used to scheme hundreds of dollars from dozens of people.

Police reports show the latest incident happened just last month.

But over the last year, Gower said she has seen Clunan squatting in the house off and on.

WMC5 witnessed half-eaten food, a space heater,and cigarette butts--signs someone is still living in the property.

When we tried to reach out to Clunan, a woman hung up the phone. Meanwhile, victims like Gower want Clunan caught.

"Just taking from families, and they are families that need their money," Gower said.

If you have any information about where Clunan is or about the crimes, you're asked to called Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

