Multiple families left homeless after a Memphis apartment fire

Multiple families were left homeless after fire tears through their apartment complex Friday night.

The fire happened at the The Regency at Raleigh Apartments off New Allen Road.

Residents were forced to run of out their apartments to escape the flames.

"I heard someone honking and beating on the doors and saying 'ya'll neighbor's apartment on fire.' So I just ran out the house instantly," Kearra Harris said.

"We come outside and it was people running everywhere. It was like a big fire," Anitra Hayes said. "My neighbor, she didn't know."

Residents said the fire started in a vacant apartment. One witnesses said he saw flames around the door of the apartment.

"All the smoke and flames, it just come up," Harris said.

Firefighters inside the burned units broke out windows putting out the fire and looking for hot spots.

The residents said the complex is being renovated, and they can't move back into their apartments because of the damage. They said they aren't sure what they are going to do.

"It was really scary. I'm still nervous about it, and I never seen nothing like that," Hayes said.

Memphis Fire investigators said they don't yet know the cause of the fire. It is not clear what will happen to the residents who were burned out of their apartments.

