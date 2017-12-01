St. Jude Marathon running come together for pasta dinner

Thousands of runners are getting a good night's sleep ahead of the St. Jude Marathon that starts first thing in the morning.

Friday night, runners got prepared to run--many for a specific inspiration like 13-year-old Luke Shivers who is doing the marathon for a church member who has battled cancer.

"We're doing a fundraiser for her; we're running for her," Shivers said.

Future runners packed the convention center for the pasta dinner Friday night, filling their stomachs with energy for Saturday's huge event. Many do it for children everywhere.

"It's not just the here and now, but we're making a difference for the future of all children, and as a mom that's something that's really important to me," Laticia Barr, who's running for the second year in a row, said.

Map of marathon route:

Like many others, Barr, a Washington D.C. native, traveled from far away to Memphis for the weekend.

"Memphis is a great city. We have our favorite restaurants we know the city really well it's a good time," Barr said.

Contrary to what you might think, the marathon isn't just for runners.

"I'm not quite a gazelle," Amanda Schultz said.

She admits running doesn't come easy for her, but she plans to push through the half marathon Saturday because she is inspired.

"I just think of the journeys of all the St. Jude patients and their families and what they have to endure, and if they can endure that kind of journey, I surely can run in their honor. That's the least I can do," Schultz said.

All the preparations for these runners are complete, and all that's left, is the running!

