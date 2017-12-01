Sons of Confederate Veterans not allowed in Collierville Christmas Parade

The annual Collierville Christmas Parade was held Friday, but one group says it was blocked from taking part.

Town officials confirm they denied a parade entry from the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

Collierville said the group's application didn't meet the requirement of having a holiday theme, and the town has a new rule that only the American and Tennessee flag can be flown in the parade--meaning any confederate banners would be banned.

